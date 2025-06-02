Illinois State Fair

Illinois State Fair 2025 box office opens: See the full grandstand lineup here

The Illinois State Fair for 2025 takes place Aug. 7 through 17 in Springfield

Tickets are now on sale for nine big headliners set to perform at the 2025 Illinois State Fair grandstand stage.

The fair, which takes place in Springfield, hosts a number of big acts from all music styles as part of its entertainment lineup. In years past, the Illinois State Fair has seen headliners ranging from The Jonas Brothers, to the Smashing Pumpkins, to Lil Wayne, to Keith Urban.

This year, the headliners range from country, to rock, to pop and more.

The box office for all shows opened for the summer at 8 a.m. Monday, with daily hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the fair. Tickets for concerts, arena shows and events like Demo Derby and more are all available through through the box office, organizers said.

Tickets for grandstand stage concerts can be purchased at the box office in-person or online via Ticketmaster.

The Illinois State Fair for 2025 takes place Aug. 7 through 17. The full grandstand headliner lineup can be found below, which each show beginning at 8 p.m.

Aug. 8: Jake Owen

Aug. 9: The Black Crowes

Aug. 10: Megan Moroney

Aug. 12: Sheryl Crow

Aug. 13: Snoop Dogg

Aug. 14: Brad Paisley

Aug. 15: The Chainsmokers

Aug. 16: Def Leppard

Aug. 17: Turnpike Troubadours

Tickets do not cover admission to the fairgrounds. Tickets to the fair cost $5 Sunday-Thursday and $10 on Saturdays and Sundays for individuals between the ages of 13 and 59, with discounts for senior citizens and free tickets for children age 12 and younger.

More information can be found on the Illinois State Fair’s website.

