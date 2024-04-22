Illinois State Capitol building evacuated due to threatening 911 call

The Illinois State Capitol building has been evacuated following a threatening call, according to Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.
In a tweet Monday afternoon, Giannoulias said the building was evacuated just before 1 p.m. "after a threatening 911 call triggered our alert system."
Details on the call remained unclear, but Giannoulias said more information will be released "as it becomes available."
Check back for more on this developing story.