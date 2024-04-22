Springfield

Illinois State Capitol building evacuated due to threatening 911 call

The Illinois State Capitol building has been evacuated following a threatening call, according to Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, Giannoulias said the building was evacuated just before 1 p.m. "after a threatening 911 call triggered our alert system."

Details on the call remained unclear, but Giannoulias said more information will be released "as it becomes available."

