Illinois State Capitol building evacuated due to threatening 911 call

The Illinois State Capitol building has been evacuated following a threatening call, according to Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, Giannoulias said the building was evacuated just before 1 p.m. "after a threatening 911 call triggered our alert system."

Details on the call remained unclear, but Giannoulias said more information will be released "as it becomes available."

⚠️ The State Capitol building has been evacuated after a threatening 911 call triggered our alert system at 12:55 p.m. We will provide more information as it becomes available. — Secretary Alexi Giannoulias (@ILSecOfState) April 22, 2024

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Check back for more on this developing story.