Illinois Spots Make Yelp’s Top Romantic, Dive Bar Lists For (Anti-) Valentine’s Day

No matter which side of the Valentine's Day discussion you find yourself -- gooey, gift-giving purist or anti-candy solo artist -- Yelp has you covered with two new lists: Top 100 Most Romantic Places For Your Next Date Night and Top 100 Dive Bars for Your Anti-Valentine’s Night Out.

Good news for both sides: Several Illinois restaurants and bars can be found on each of the lists, providing plenty of fodder for a successful night out.

Three Chicago restaurants made the romantic list:

il Porcellino, 59 W. Hubbard (No. 11 on the list)

Tango Sur, 3763 N. Southport Ave. (No. 26 on the list)

Bavette’s Bar & Boeuf, 218 W. Kinzie St. (No. 42 on the list).

As for the dive bars, four Chicago spots and a downstate favorite were listed:

Old Town Ale House, 219 W. North Ave. (No. 28)

The Lodge Tavern, 21 W. Division St. (No. 43)

The Cabin at Judy Creek, 3730 S. State Route 157 in Glen Carbon, IL (No. 68)

Best Intentions, 3281 W. Armitage Ave. (No. 74)

AliveOne, 2683 N. Halsted St. (No. 90)

Yelp's lists are based on user reviews submitted on the crowd-sourced review forum.

"Did we miss one of your go-to restaurants for date night? Share your thoughts on the list on social media using #YelpTop100 and tell us what you think," Yelp wrote on its blog.

Same goes for "go-to spots for a drink" -- whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day or rallying against it.