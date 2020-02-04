Illinois Spots Make Yelp’s Top Romantic, Dive Bar Lists For (Anti-) Valentine’s Day

No matter which side of the Valentine's Day discussion you find yourself -- gooey, gift-giving purist or anti-candy solo artist -- Yelp has you covered with two new lists: Top 100 Most Romantic Places For Your Next Date Night and Top 100 Dive Bars for Your Anti-Valentine’s Night Out.
Good news for both sides: Several Illinois restaurants and bars can be found on each of the lists, providing plenty of fodder for a successful night out.
Three Chicago restaurants made the romantic list:
- il Porcellino, 59 W. Hubbard (No. 11 on the list)
- Tango Sur, 3763 N. Southport Ave. (No. 26 on the list)
- Bavette’s Bar & Boeuf, 218 W. Kinzie St. (No. 42 on the list).
As for the dive bars, four Chicago spots and a downstate favorite were listed:
- Old Town Ale House, 219 W. North Ave. (No. 28)
- The Lodge Tavern, 21 W. Division St. (No. 43)
- The Cabin at Judy Creek, 3730 S. State Route 157 in Glen Carbon, IL (No. 68)
- Best Intentions, 3281 W. Armitage Ave. (No. 74)
- AliveOne, 2683 N. Halsted St. (No. 90)
Yelp's lists are based on user reviews submitted on the crowd-sourced review forum.
"Did we miss one of your go-to restaurants for date night? Share your thoughts on the list on social media using #YelpTop100 and tell us what you think," Yelp wrote on its blog.
Same goes for "go-to spots for a drink" -- whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day or rallying against it.