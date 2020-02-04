Chicago Restaurants

Illinois Spots Make Yelp's Top Romantic, Dive Bar Lists For (Anti-) Valentine's Day

Three Chicago restaurants made the romantic list, and four Chicago bars and a downstate Illinois favorite made the dive bars list.

No matter which side of the Valentine's Day discussion you find yourself -- gooey, gift-giving purist or anti-candy solo artist -- Yelp has you covered with two new lists: Top 100 Most Romantic Places For Your Next Date Night and Top 100 Dive Bars for Your Anti-Valentine’s Night Out.

Good news for both sides: Several Illinois restaurants and bars can be found on each of the lists, providing plenty of fodder for a successful night out.

Three Chicago restaurants made the romantic list:

  • il Porcellino, 59 W. Hubbard (No. 11 on the list)
  • Tango Sur, 3763 N. Southport Ave. (No. 26 on the list)
  • Bavette’s Bar & Boeuf, 218 W. Kinzie St. (No. 42 on the list).

As for the dive bars, four Chicago spots and a downstate favorite were listed:

  • Old Town Ale House, 219 W. North Ave. (No. 28)
  • The Lodge Tavern, 21 W. Division St. (No. 43)
  • The Cabin at Judy Creek, 3730 S. State Route 157 in Glen Carbon, IL (No. 68)
  • Best Intentions, 3281 W. Armitage Ave. (No. 74)
  • AliveOne, 2683 N. Halsted St. (No. 90)

Yelp's lists are based on user reviews submitted on the crowd-sourced review forum.

"Did we miss one of your go-to restaurants for date night? Share your thoughts on the list on social media using #YelpTop100 and tell us what you think," Yelp wrote on its blog.

Same goes for "go-to spots for a drink" -- whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day or rallying against it.

