Illinois Sheriff Shares His Department’s Principles With President Trump, White House

The sheriff of Livingston County, Illinois, took part in a roundtable discussion with law enforcement leaders at the White House Monday where he shared the vision for leading his department.

President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other officials met with Sheriff Tony Childress and law enforcement leaders from around the country Monday as protests against police brutality continue nationwide following the death of George Floyd.

During the meeting, Sheriff Childress talked about the different programs his department puts on to engage the community including "Shopping with the Sheriff," Halloween events and just "being there as a listening ear for the community."

"We have an ideology that I feel and many others feel works very well and that ideology is being a friend of the community," he said.

Sheriff Childress also offered a message for the president himself.

"We are happy to sit down with you and try and to do everything we can to make this nation better," he said.