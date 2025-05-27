Illinois Secretary of State issues warning over DMV text scams

The Illinois Secretary of State's office has issued a warning to residents after reports of scam text messages threatening to suspend vehicle registration and driving privileges.

The text messages, which claim to be from the "Illinois State Department of Motor Vehicles," are phishing attempts in an effort to gain the personal and/or financial information of residents, according to the office.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias advises residents to stay vigilant and attentive with personal text messages and e-mails, and to report any fraudulent communication when seen.

Giannoulias' office reminds residents that text messages are only sent to remind individuals about their scheduled DMV appointments.

Text messages regarding driver's license or vehicle registration status are not sent by the office.

Residents are advised by Giannoulias' office to report scams to the Federal Trade Commission here.