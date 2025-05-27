Scams

Illinois Secretary of State issues warning over DMV text scams

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias warns the text messages claim to be from the "Illinois State Department of Motor Vehicles"

By NBC Chicago Staff

The Illinois Secretary of State's office has issued a warning to residents after reports of scam text messages threatening to suspend vehicle registration and driving privileges.

The text messages, which claim to be from the "Illinois State Department of Motor Vehicles," are phishing attempts in an effort to gain the personal and/or financial information of residents, according to the office.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

NBC 5 Investigates 3 hours ago

Despite cartel trail of death, El Chapo's son won't face the death penalty

Chicago Blackhawks 4 hours ago

Jeff Blashill pledges ‘championship-level' Blackhawks team, preaches patience

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias advises residents to stay vigilant and attentive with personal text messages and e-mails, and to report any fraudulent communication when seen.

Giannoulias' office reminds residents that text messages are only sent to remind individuals about their scheduled DMV appointments.

Text messages regarding driver's license or vehicle registration status are not sent by the office.

Residents are advised by Giannoulias' office to report scams to the Federal Trade Commission here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Scams
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us