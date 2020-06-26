Illinois Secretary of State to Open Driver Services Facility in Orland Park

The Illinois of Secretary of State's office has announced plans to open a new driver services facility in south suburban Orland Park, village officials said.

The new site will be located at the Orland Township Activity Center at 14807 S. Ravinia Ave. A driver services facility was previously located at the Orland Park Village Hall, which is across the street from the activity center, but previously closed.

Officials with the Secretary of State's office haven't said whether the facility will be full-service, meaning it would include Real ID, road tests and license plate stickers.

A timeline for when the facility is expected to open hasn't been released.