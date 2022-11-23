What to Know About Illinois Secretary of State Appointments over Thanksgiving, Black Friday

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all Illinois Secretary of State offices and facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25.

Virtual services like applying for a duplicate driver’s license or renewing license plate stickers will remain available at the Secretary of State's website.

Illinoisans looking to book an appointment at any state facility should refer to its holiday hours.

Illinois Driver Services Facility Holiday Hours

Offices and driver services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will reopen Saturday, Nov. 26. Facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will reopen Monday, Nov. 28.

To check the hours of a local facility, click here.

Illinois Drivers License, ID Card Will Expire Soon

Illinoisans who have yet to renew their driver's license or ID card must do so soon, as Dec. 1 marks the extension deadline. The deadline does not apply to commercial driver's licenses or CDL learner's permits.

If possible, the Secretary of State's office encourages people to complete the renewal process online, although drivers can opt to complete it in-person at a facility. Drivers can walk in or make an appointment at one of 30 Illinois Driver Services Facilities.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the federal REAL ID deadline

to May 3, 2023.