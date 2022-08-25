Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White Tests Positive for COVID

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, his office announced Thursday, the same day Chicago's top doctor also revealed she had contracted the virus.

"Secretary White has mild symptoms and is conducting work from home while in quarantine," a statement from White's office read. "White is double vaccinated and twice boosted. He is following appropriate CDC and IDPH quarantine guidelines."

At the same time, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady revealed she too has tested positive for COVID.

"Last night, for the first time in the pandemic, I tested positive for COVID-19," a statement from CDPH read. "I am experiencing some cold-like symptoms and fever but am otherwise well, which I credit to the fact that I’m fully vaccinated and boosted. I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation."

In her statement Thursday, Arwady stressed the importance of vaccines, reminding the Chicagoans that she is fully vaccinated and boosted, and encouraging others to do so.

"I want to remind all Chicagoans to get up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, which have proven to be incredibly effective at protecting against severe outcomes from the virus. We have made great progress against COVID-19, and I thank everyone who has made the decision to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their communities. But the virus is still out there and we have more work to do to put this pandemic behind us."

Arwady and White are the latest high-profile COVID case to be announced in recent weeks, following President Joe Biden, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and First Lady Jill Biden.