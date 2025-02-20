Illinois Secretary of State fears ‘enormous challenges' at DMVs, airports in May

With the Real ID deadline just over two months away, officials fear the potential for "enormous challenges" at state facilities and airports.

In Illinois, state officials urged those who may need one to prepare sooner than later as the May deadline nears.

"We are obviously concerned," Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said during a press conference Thursday. "That's why I stood here a year ago screaming from the rooftops. That's why we created our 'Get Real' awareness campaign. We've been traveling the state screaming from the rooftops for folks to do their homework and to get one. And so here we are, you know, 75 days out, again screaming from the rooftops and trying to help quell this confusion."

The confusion comes from two main questions Giannoulias said he hears from residents: who actually needs a Real ID, and why now?

Not everyone will need a Real ID when the deadline hits on May 7 -- and some may never need one, according to Giannoulias.

"There has been a lot of confusion and misinformation when it comes to Real IDs. So let me try to clarify. As of May 7, if you have a current valid standard driver's license, you do not need a Real ID to legally drive a vehicle," Giannoulias said. "You do not need a Real ID to show identification. You do not need a Real ID for proof of citizenship. As of May 7, you will need a Real ID-compliant driver's license or state ID if you are over the age of 18 and intend to fly a commercial airline or certain federal or visit certain federal facilities. But let me be very clear: you can still fly if you have a valid U.S. passport."

According to the Secretary of State's office, the primary reason to obtain a Real ID is "to fly domestically on a commercial aircraft" or "visit certain federal facilities, such as a military base or federal courthouse." Both those who have a valid U.S. passport will still be able to use that instead.

The clarification comes as Giannoulias said state facilities are seeing "unprecedented" traffic for Real ID appointments -- and it's not the first time officials have expressed concerns about what will happen as the deadline hits.

"I don't want to discourage anyone from getting a Real ID, but the fact is that not everyone needs a Real ID on May 7-- and in some cases might not ever need one," he said. "However, if you do need one to fly on May 7 or 30 days beyond that date, I recommend getting one sooner rather than later."

Giannoulias said last year that his office was stepping up efforts to ensure that residents get REAL ID-compliant identification prior to the May 2025 deadline, but acknowledged there are "tremendous concerns" about what will happen as the deadline arrives.

According to state data, as of Dec. 31, 2024, the office has issued 3,295,078 Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses and state IDs. This represents just 25.34% of all currently valid driver’s license and state IDs.

Experts fear there will be a last-minute rush this spring.

Even the Transportation Security Administration in September proposed delaying full enforcement of the deadline over concerns of a surge in people needing Real ID's, which would then lead to a back-up from state facilities, as well as issues at security checkpoints. Whether or not that proposal will be approved remains uncertain.

"We've been really trying to bring awareness to the to the Real ID issue to avoid enormous challenges come April and May, not just at our facilities, but at airports," Giannoulias said.