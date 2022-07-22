Illinois Secretary of State Extends Driver's License, ID Card Expiration Date Once More

Is your Illinois driver's license expired or expiring? You'll now have even more time to renew it.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday that expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits are being extended until Dec. 1.

Previous expiration dates were slated for July 31 following numerous extensions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension covers driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's permits, the Secretary of State's office said. Commercial driver's licenses and CDL learner's permits are not covered, however.

White noted his office also extended the expiration dates of Restricted Driving Permits (RDPs) to Dec. 1, but only for those that expired on or after Dec. 1, 2021 through Dec. 1, 2022.

White's office continued to encourage people who can complete their tasks online to do so.

Those required to visit a driver's facility are first-time driver’s license or ID card applicants, first-time REAL ID applicants and drivers ages 75 and older who are required by state law to visit a facility when renewing their license.

How does this affect the REAL ID deadline?

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

Here's what you need to renew a standard driver's license in Illinois:

Show document displaying proof of identification, which could contain your: Written signature (current driver's license, canceled check, court order, credit card) Date of birth (birth certificate, adoption record, citizenship certificate, U.S. passport) Social Security number (social security card, W-2 form) Residency (bank statement, insurance policy, pay stub, utility bill)

Provide any currently valid out-of-state drivers licenses or IDs

Pass any necessary tests, such as vision screening

Take photo for the driver's license

For the full list of acceptable documents, click here.