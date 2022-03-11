Illinois Secretary of State Extends Driver's License, ID Card Expiration Date Again

Is your Illinois driver's license expired or expiring? You'll now have more time to renew it.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White on Friday announced that expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits are being extended until July 31, 2022.

The previous deadline was set for March 31 following numerous extensions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the secretary of state's office, the extension will mean expired driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits remain valid until July 31, "so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities, especially during inclement weather."

The office noted the extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses and CDL learner’s permits.

Previously, the secretary of state's office said the March 31 deadline would be the final extension.

White noted his office is also extending the expiration dates of Restricted Driving Permits (RDPs) to July 31, for those that expired on or after December 1, 2021.

How does this affect the REAL ID deadline?

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023, White noted.

Here's what you need to renew a standard driver's license in Illinois:

Show document displaying proof of identification, which could contain your: Written signature (current driver's license, canceled check, court order, credit card) Date of birth (birth certificate, adoption record, citizenship certificate, U.S. passport) Social Security number (social security card, W-2 form) Residency (bank statement, insurance policy, pay stub, utility bill)

Provide any currently valid out-of-state drivers licenses or IDs

Pass any necessary tests, such as vision screening

Take photo for the driver's license

For the full list of acceptable documents, click here.