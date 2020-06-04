Illinois Schools Can Hold In-Person Summer School Classes: Pritzker

Illinois' Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order Thursday allowing limited in-person instructions at both public and private schools this summer.

In March, Pritzker ordered all Illinois schools to close amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus and weeks later, he announced those doors would stay shut for the remainder of the academic year.

In accordance with Phase Three of the state's reopening plan and public health guidance, the number of individuals in one space will be limited to ten or fewer. Additionally, schools will be required to ensure compliance to social distancing guidelines "to the greatest extent possible."

Students staff and visitors will be required to wear personal protective equipment which will be provided by the school, according to the order signed by Gov. Pritzker.

At a news conference on April 26, Pritzker said he was unclear whether Illinois students and teachers would use E-Learning or be physically present in classrooms next school year. As of Thursday evening, the governor hadn't determined if in-person classes will resume for the fall of 2020.