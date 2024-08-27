EXTREME HEAT

Illinois School Closings: Chicago-area high schools announce closures due to heat

The closures and early dismissals come as an excessive heat warning was expected to go into effect at 12 p.m. Tuesday for Northeastern Illinois and Northwest Indiana

At least two suburban Chicago high schools announced early dismissals Tuesday "due to the weather forecast" as dangerous heat and humidity continue for another day across Northeastern Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

Lyons Township High School, in LaGrange, on Monday announced an "early dismissal schedule (7:45am-11:30am)" for Tuesday due to weather conditions. The message went on to say that Wednesday would be a "traditional late start day" as planned, according to the 2024-25 school calendar.

The message went on to say that afternoon and evening athletic and extracurricular schedules would be adjusted due to the heat.

Round Lake High School, in Lake County, also announced a change of plans Tuesday, saying remote learning would take place citing "rising temperatures on buses."

In suburban Wheeling, officials announced that garbage collection timing would change due to the heat.

"The time adjustment will help WM complete collections before peak heat of day, ensuring the safety of drivers," the announcement said.

In Chicago, Rickover Naval Academy High School announced cadets could wear "warm weather" clothing due to the weather forecast.

A list of Illinois school, government closures and more can be found here.

Beginning at 12 p.m. Tuesday, an excessive heat warning will go into effect for the entire area, according to the National Weather Service. It's set to expire at 10 p.m., the NWS said.

The alert brings "dangerously hot conditions," the NWS warned, with heat index values for most parts between 110 and 115 degrees.

High temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 90s or even 100 degrees, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, adding that the record high of 97 degrees, set in 1973, could be broken.

Such high temperatures and heat indices can "significantly" increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those outdoors, the NWS said.

"We're going to sound like a broken record, but limit your time outside, stay hydrated and drink lots and lots of water," Roman said.

MORE: 4 easy and fast ways to cool your body down in extreme heat

According to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, 250 cooling centers across the city will remain active through Tuesday. Chicago Public Schools, which started the 2024-25 school year Monday, announced all outdoor athletic games and matches would be canceled through Tuesday due to the heat.

But scorching temperatures aren't the only part of Tuesday's forecast.

Severe weather chances, air quality alert

Tuesday afternoon and evening will also see the chance for scattered, strong-to-severe thunderstorms, with the potential for heavy downpours, damaging winds and damaging hail, the NWS said.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the entire area Tuesday night will be at a "slight" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level two on a scale of five.

An air quality alert also continued Tuesday for the entire Chicago area, including Northwest Indiana, the NWS said.

As of 5 a.m., the air quality measured at "moderate," according to AirNow.gov, though Roman warned that the air quality was expected to worsen as the day continued.

"Moderate now, but later today, we will be upgraded to 'unhealthy for some,' which is level two of five," Roman said.

Temperatures Wednesday were expected to drop into the 80s, Roman said, though humidity levels were expected to remain high.

"Still very muggy," Roman said. "With dew point temperatures in the 70s, we still may have a heat index."

This article tagged under:

EXTREME HEATChicago Weatherillinois newsBack to SchoolIllinois Weather
