Illinois Route 59 closed from Route 22 to Cuba Road in Lake County

Illinois Route 59 is currently closed from Illinois Route 22 to Cuba Road in Lake County as frigid temperatures have caused standing water to freeze, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The stretch of roadway, located in unincorporated Barrington, is located near U.S. Routes 12 and 14 in a highly trafficked area of Chicago's northwest suburbs.

Officials said it's unknown how long the area would be closed, with detour signage being placed near affected streets.

There was no further information available.