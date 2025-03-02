Police in far northwest suburban Lakemoor were investigating the death of a man found shot in a roadway on Sunday afternoon, authorities stated.

At around 1:23 p.m., officers with the Lakemoor Police Department responded to the 100 block of Rand Road - Illinois Route 20 - for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man lying in the roadway. He was transported to an area hospital by paramedics and later pronounced dead, police said.

A person of interest was in custody, and there was no immediate threat to the public, police said.

Lakemoor police were investigating in conjunction with the McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team.

Drivers were urged to avoid a portion of the road while police investigate on Sunday afternoon. Rand Road was closed in both directions between Darrell Road and Willow Road.

