Illinois road conditions: Track snowy roads ahead of your NYE plans

Driving conditions to or from your Chicago area New Year's Eve destination may get a little dicey as snow flurries and cold temperatures are expected to continue all day and into the evening hours.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory citing freezing drizzle and glaze ice threats for nearly all Chicago area counties -- including Central Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Kenosha, Lake (IL and IN), La Salle, McHenry, Newton, Porter and Northern Will counties -- was expected to last until 12 p.m. Sunday.

At 10 a.m., the NWS canceled the advisory for all counties except La Salle, noting that freezing drizzle across the area had transitioned to snow.

Snow flurries are expected to last throughout the day and into the evening, the NWS said. As the clock strikes midnight and 2024 begins, a "burst of snow" could occur along Lake Michigan in Illinois as well as Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, with slippery travel conditions and poor visibility at times , the NWS continued.

If you're looking to check on the road conditions ahead of your plans, you can do so through maps and reports, traveler information and more using a tool from the Illinois Department of Transportation called "Getting Around Illinois."

The tool allows you to look up current Illinois road conditions in a number of ways: