Illinois restaurant lands spot on ‘Best New Restaurants in the World' list

Condé Nast Traveler has released their annual list of the best new restaurants in the world, and one spot in Chicago made the cut.

The list draws from all over the world, shining the spotlight on restaurants from Japan to Nigeria to the U.S.

This year marks the 29th edition of the list.

Il Carciofo, an Italian restaurant in the West Loop whose name translates to "the artichoke," was opened last year by Top Chef champion Joe Flamm and was named on the iconic list this year.

The restaurant pays homage to Italy through dishes including fried artichoke, cheesy fried rice balls, Roman pizzas and more. According to the restaurant, the menu draws inspiration from one of Flamm's favorite cities- Rome.

But food isn't the restaurant's only selling point.

The establishment also features an all-Italian wine list and amaro cocktails from beverage director Kyle Davidson. The list specifically pointed to the Carciofo Manhattan.

This isn't Flamm's first restaurant, either.

Four years ago, he opened Rose Mary in the West Loop, an Italian Croatian restaurant serving up what Flamm calls "Adriatic drinking food."