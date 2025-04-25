Food & Drink

Illinois restaurant lands spot on ‘Best New Restaurants in the World' list

The list draws from all over the world, shining the spotlight on restaurants from Japan to Nigeria to the U.S.

By Grace Erwin

Condé Nast Traveler has released their annual list of the best new restaurants in the world, and one spot in Chicago made the cut.

The list draws from all over the world, shining the spotlight on restaurants from Japan to Nigeria to the U.S.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

This year marks the 29th edition of the list.

Il Carciofo, an Italian restaurant in the West Loop whose name translates to "the artichoke," was opened last year by Top Chef champion Joe Flamm and was named on the iconic list this year.

The restaurant pays homage to Italy through dishes including fried artichoke, cheesy fried rice balls, Roman pizzas and more. According to the restaurant, the menu draws inspiration from one of Flamm's favorite cities- Rome.

But food isn't the restaurant's only selling point.

The establishment also features an all-Italian wine list and amaro cocktails from beverage director Kyle Davidson. The list specifically pointed to the Carciofo Manhattan.

Local

Highland Park 17 mins ago

Highland Park parade shooter transferred to different Illinois prison

Illinois Lottery 1 hour ago

Chicago tourist scores $3M winning lottery ticket

This isn't Flamm's first restaurant, either.

Four years ago, he opened Rose Mary in the West Loop, an Italian Croatian restaurant serving up what Flamm calls "Adriatic drinking food."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us