unemployment fraud

Illinois Residents Still Targeted in Unemployment Fraud Scheme

As of early November, the IDES said more than 212,000 fraudulent claims have been made since March.

By Chris Coffey

If you have not received an unexpected unemployment benefits debit card in the mail, there is a chance you know someone who has already received one.

NBC 5 continues to hear from viewers who say their names are being used by strangers to file fraudulent unemployment claims with the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

As of early November, the IDES said more than 212,000 fraudulent claims have been made since March.

Local

Calumet City 30 mins ago

Woman, 61, Charged with Murdering Roommate in Calumet City

coronavirus illinois 1 hour ago

1 Illinois County Allows Indoor Dining to Governor's Chagrin

The cards may not have money pre-loaded, but an IDES spokesperson said fraudsters may try to access a victim’s account information in order to divert payments to another card.

Chris Kanich, an associate professor of computer science at the University of Illinois-Chicago, urges people to use strong and unique passwords to protect their identity online.

“The number one defense for this, especially if you feel like you have had your information stolen, put a freeze on your credit report at the three major credit reporting agencies,” Kanich said. “That will protect you in lots of other ways where someone opens a credit card or a car loan in your name.”

The IDES said unemployment fraud can be reported here.

This article tagged under:

unemployment fraudUICIDESIllinois Department of Employment SecurityKanich
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us