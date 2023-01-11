Illinois Resident Wins $1 Million on Lucky Day Lotto With Ticket Purchased Online

While it may not have been the historic Mega Millions jackpot, one lucky Illinois resident is now a millionaire thanks to winning the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot with a ticket purchased online.

The lucky player secured the jackpot by matching all five numbers in the Lucky Day Lotto evening drawing on Monday, winning $1,050,000.

The winning marks the first million-dollar winner in Illinois for the new year, while also being the ninth time a player has won at least $1 million playing the Lucky Day Lotto over the past 12 months.

Overall, more than $1.2 million in prizes were won during Monday evening's Lucky Day Lotto drawing, with more than 39,500 winning tickets sold.

Illinois residents will also have yet another chance to win big later this week after nobody struck the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

The jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing has now grown to $1,350,000,000, the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.