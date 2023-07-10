Illinois resident nets $1M lottery prize as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots soar to a combined $1.1B

Lottery fever was all too present in the Chicago area on Monday as some wishful thinkers purchased lottery tickets in hope of winning big in not one -- but two drawings.

The jackpot for Monday night's Powerball drawing rose to a staggering $675 million - the ninth highest in the game's history. If that wasn't not enough -- the jackpot for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing sat at just below half a billion dollars -- $480 million -- late Monday, and it could rise even higher.

While the chances were extremely low, if a single person were to win both jackpots, they could walk away with a staggering $1.174 billion.

While many people across Illinois hoped the odds were in their favor -- one resident may be feeling pretty lucky already.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Someone purchased a winning $1 million ticket in Saturday night's Powerball drawing; the ticket was bought at Fas Mart, 15766 Manchester Rd. in South Beloit.

The prize has yet to be claimed -- so if you stopped at that particular store and purchased a ticket, you'll want to double check the winning numbers. They were 7, 23, 24, 32, 43. So far this year, six Illinois residents have won prizes of $1 million or more by playing either Mega Millions or Powerball.