Illinois Reports Nearly 2,300 New Cases of Coronavirus as State Sets Daily Testing Record

Note: Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to deliver an update on the state's coronavirus numbers at 2 p.m. Watch live in the player above.

Health officials in Illinois confirmed nearly 2,300 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday as the state reported a daily testing record along with a slight rise in positivity.

According to new data from the Illinois Department of Health, the state’s 2,295 new cases bring the total number of coronavirus cases during the pandemic up to 211,889.

Wednesday's 25 additional deaths bring the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,806 total fatalities.

According to officials, a total of 50,299 new tests were performed over the last 24 hours, marking a daily record and bringing the statewide total to 3,489,571.

Wednesday's new test results also bring the state’s 7-day rolling positivity rate up by one-tenth of a percent, from 4.3% to 4.4%, according to newly available data.

Hospitalization numbers were up slightly on Wednesday, with 1,519 coronavirus patients currently hospitalized in the state. Of those patients, 334 are currently housed in intensive care units, while 144 patients are currently on ventilators.