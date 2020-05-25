coronavirus illinois

Illinois Reports More Than 1,700 New Coronavirus Cases, 31 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Illinois reported more than 1,700 new cases of coronavirus Monday, along with 31 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,713 new cases of the virus were confirmed across the state in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 112,017 cases.

Monday's 31 additional deaths bring the state's death toll to 4,884 people since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, Illinois officials say that 21,643 new test results were confirmed by state labs, bringing the statewide total to 769,564 tests.

According to data from IDPH, the rolling positivity rate on those tests stands at 12 percent.

Those metrics, among others like hospitalization and ventilator usage, point to all four regions of the state being able to move to phase three of the "Restore Illinois" reopening plan later this month.

