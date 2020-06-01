Illinois Reports 974 New Coronavirus Cases, Lowest Single-Day Total in Nearly 2 Months

For the first time in nearly two months, Illinois reported fewer than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, despite returning more than 20,000 new test results.

In all, 974 new cases of the virus were reported, along with 23 additional deaths, according to state health officials. Most of the new deaths were reported in Cook County, with two deaths in DuPage County and one death each in Kankakee and Lake counties.

Officials say 121,234 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Illinois since the pandemic began, along with 5,412 deaths.

A total of 20,014 test results were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 918,273. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases is now at six percent, according to state officials.

Today’s data marks an important milestone for the state, as fewer than 1,000 new cases were reported in a day for the first time since April 5. On that day, 899 total cases were confirmed, but only 5,402 tests were returned, according to data available through the state Department of Public Health.