Illinois Reports 9,277 Cases of Coronavirus, 126 Additional Deaths Friday

Illinois health officials reported 9,277 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, including 126 deaths Friday.

A total of 1,017,322 COVID-19 infections have been diagnosed across the state since March, the fifth highest total in the nation. More than 21 million cases have been diagnosed nationwide.

Friday's 126 additional deaths brings the state's total death toll to 17,395 fatalities since the pandemic began.

“As this disease continues to wreak havoc on our nation — with the United States setting another record for the most COVID-19 deaths in a day just yesterday — it is critical that we take extra caution today and in the months ahead to reduce the spread, bring down hospitalization rates, and save lives,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.

In all, 118,665 tests have been returned to state laboratories in the last 24 hours, a marked increase from the day before. The latest testing numbers brought the state total to 13,922,611 tests conducted throughout the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests rose to 8.5% as of Friday, according to IDPH. The positivity rate of all tests was 9.5%, a decrease from the day before.

As of Thursday night, 3,777 patients were in hospitals across the state for the coronavirus. Of those, 780 were receiving intensive care and 422 were on ventilators.