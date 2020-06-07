Illinois Reports 867 New Cases of Coronavirus, 43 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Illinois have confirmed 867 new cases of coronavirus statewide Sunday, along with 43 additional deaths.

In all, Illinois has now confirmed 127,757 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. Sunday's new confirmed cases number is the lowest single-day uptick in cases since all the way back on April 2, when 715 cases were reported, according to IDPH data.

The 43 deaths Illinois reported is also one of the lowest single-day increases in recent memory, with 23 deaths recorded on June 1. In all, 5,904 deaths have been attributed to coronavirus complications.

State testing numbers continue to hold steady as well, with 20,700 tests reported over the last 24 hours. The statewide total for tests now stands at 1,042,774, and the rolling seven-day positivity rate on tests is at five percent, another sign that Illinois has flattened the curve.