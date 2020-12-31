Illinois Reports 8,009 New Coronavirus Cases, 133 Additional Deaths Thursday

Health officials in Illinois reported 8,009 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Thursday along with 133 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now reported 963,389 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, along with 16,490 total fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, 99,426 new tests returned to labs across the state. In all, 13,277,443 tests have been performed during the pandemic, according to IDPH data.

The state's seven-day positivity rate for tests sat at 9% Thursday, while the positivity rate for cases was 7.7%. Both numbers mark 0.1% increases from a day earlier.

Hospitalizations in the state decreased Wednesday to 4,093 patients receiving care for the coronavirus. The number of patients in intensive care units dropped to 837, while there are currently 496 patients on ventilators in the state due to COVID-19.