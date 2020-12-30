coronavirus illinois

Illinois Reports 7,374 New Coronavirus Cases, 178 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Illinois saw another uptick in COVID-19 positivity rates Wednesday

Health officials in Illinois reported 7,374 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 178 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now reported 955,380 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, along with 16,357 total fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, 74,573 new tests returned to labs across the state. In all, 13,178,017 tests have been performed during the pandemic, according to IDPH data.

The state's seven-day positivity rate for tests sat at 8.9% Wednesday, while the positivity rate for cases was 7.6%. Both numbers mark increases from a day earlier.

Hospitalizations in the state decreased Wednesday to 4,244 patients receiving care for the coronavirus. The number of patients in intensive care units dropped to 884, while there are currently 496 patients on ventilators in the state due to COVID-19.

