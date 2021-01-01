coronavirus illinois

Illinois Reports 7,201 New Coronavirus Cases, 157 Additional Deaths Friday

Health officials in Illinois reported 7,201 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Friday along with 157 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now reported 970,590 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, along with 16,647 total fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, 97,222 new tests returned to labs across the state. In all, 13,374,665 tests have been performed during the pandemic, according to IDPH data.

The state's seven-day positivity rate for tests jumped to 9.5% Friday, up from 9% Thursday, while the positivity rate for cases increased to 8.1%.

Hospitalizations in the state held steady Friday at 4,093 patients receiving care for the coronavirus. The number of patients in intensive care units stayed at 837, while there are currently 496 patients on ventilators in the state due to COVID-19.

