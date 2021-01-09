Illinois Reports 6,717 Cases of Coronavirus, 101 Additional Deaths Saturday

Illinois health officials reported 6,717 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, including 101 deaths Saturday.

A total of 1,024,039 COVID-19 infections have been diagnosed across the state's 102 counties since March, one of the highest totals in the nation.

Saturday's 101 additional deaths brings the state's total death toll to 17,494 fatalities since the pandemic began.

“As this disease continues to wreak havoc on our nation — with the United States setting another record for the most COVID-19 deaths in a day just yesterday — it is critical that we take extra caution today and in the months ahead to reduce the spread, bring down hospitalization rates, and save lives,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.

In all, 102,903 tests have been returned to state laboratories in the last 24 hours, a marked increase from the day before. The latest testing numbers brought the state total to 14,025,514 tests conducted throughout the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests dropped to 8.3% as of Saturday, according to IDPH. The positivity rate of all tests was 9.3%, a decrease from the day before.

As of Friday night, 3,589 patients were in hospitals across the state for the coronavirus. Of those, 742 were receiving intensive care and 393 were on ventilators.