Illinois Reports 595 New Coronavirus Cases, 77 Additional Deaths

Illinois reported 595 new cases coronavirus Friday along with 77 additional deaths, marking a decrease in the number of cases and deaths reported 24 hours earlier.

In all, 131,198 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Illinois since the pandemic began.

With the 77 additional fatalities reported Friday, the state now stands at 6,260 coronavirus-related deaths.

The state has continued its steady rate of testing, with 24,774 new tests conducted in the last 24 hours. That moves the state to more than 1.147 million tests conducted since the pandemic started, and the seven-day positivity rate is continuing its steep decline, with just four percent of tests coming back positive over the last week.

All but one Illinois county has reported at least one case of coronavirus during the pandemic.