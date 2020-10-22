Illinois Reports 4,942 New Coronavirus Cases and 44 Additional Deaths as Positivity Rate Remains Steady

Illinois health officials reported 4,942 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, along with 44 additional deaths, as the statewide positivity rate remains.

In all, 360,159 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state during the pandemic, according to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths reported Thursday brought the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 9,387.

In the last 24 hours, 80,977 tests were returned to state laboratories, meaning that the state has performed 7,031,082 total tests during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate remained at 5.7%, but an increase from the 5.5% reported Tuesday, which was also up from the day before. That number continues to be the highest the state has reported since early June.

According to new data, hospitalizations rates also increased. As of Wednesday evening, 2,467 people were hospitalized with coronavirus, with 525 patients in the ICU and 212 on ventilators.

Thursday's coronavirus case count is the highest recorded in the state since September, according to figures from IDPH.

Thursday's figures were reported one day before Gov. J.B. Pritzker's new restrictions will take effect in four suburban counties to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

Regions 7 (Will and Kankakee counties) and 8 (DuPage and Kane counties) have both exceeded the 8% positivity rate threshold for three consecutive days, automatically triggering enhanced mitigation efforts.

Those increases in positivity rates mean that all indoor dining and bar service will be suspended effective Friday in those four counties, and bars and restaurants will be required to close at 11 p.m., with outdoor service only.

Capacity limits will also be enforced for outdoor seating at those venues, and gatherings of over 25 people will be prohibited under the restrictions. All party buses will also be banned in those four counties.

Region 7 had already been under the enhanced mitigation rules earlier this year, but will now go back to those policies for at least the next two weeks, according to Pritzker’s office.

Two other Illinois regions are currently under the enhanced mitigation rules, including Region 1 in northwestern Illinois. Region 5, located in southeastern Illinois, will have the new rules go into effect on Thursday as a result of elevated positivity rates.