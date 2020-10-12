Illinois Reports 2,742 New Coronavirus Cases, 13 Additional Deaths Monday

Illinois health officials on Monday reported 2,742 new coronavirus cases and 13 additional deaths over the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sunday's figures bring the state’s total to 321,892 cases and 8,997 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday, state officials reported 377 coronavirus patients were occupying intensive care unit beds in Illinois, with 1,503 available.

Of COVID-19 patients, 153 were on ventilators with 4,437 remaining available, state health officials reported.

Illinois' recovery rate remains at 96%, which is calculated as the recorded cases divided by the sum of recovered cases and deceased cases.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said last week that while many of the state's healthcare regions were seeing "promising declines," "that progress has cooled."

"We are seeing changes in positivity averages around the state level off, with three regions that were decreasing last week now sitting at a stable level," he said during a virtual update last Wednesday.

Still, on Friday state health officials loosened the stricter mitigations that had been in place for weeks in Region 4, allowing the area to return to phase four guidelines Friday afternoon as positivity rates declined there.