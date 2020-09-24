coronavirus illinois

Illinois Reports 2,257 New Cases of Coronavirus, 30 Additional Deaths

Getty Images

Health officials in Illinois on Thursday reported 2,257 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, along with 30 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Thursday's new cases of the virus brings the statewide total to 281,371 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The 30 additional deaths bring the statewide death toll to 8,538 fatalities attributed to the virus.

The statewide seven-day average positivity rate remained at 3.5% Thursday, officials said, no change from the day before.

Currently, 1,414 intensive care unit beds remain available statewide, along with 4,478 ventilators.

