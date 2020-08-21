Illinois Reports 2,208 New Coronavirus Cases as State Sets Testing Record for 3rd Day

Health officials in Illinois confirmed 2,208 new cases of coronavirus on Friday as the state reported a single-day testing record for the third day in a row.

According to new data from the Illinois Department of Health, the total number of coronavirus cases during the pandemic so far now sits at 215,929.

Friday's 24 additional deaths bring the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,857 total fatalities.

According to officials, a total of 51,736 new tests were performed over the last 24 hours, marking yet another daily record and topping Thursday's 51,612. That brings the statewide total to 3,592,919.

Friday's results also drop the state’s 7-day rolling positivity rate to 4.3%, according to newly available data.

Hospitalization numbers increased slightly Friday, with 1,526 coronavirus patients currently hospitalized in the state. Of those patients, 351 are currently housed in intensive care units, while 121 patients are currently on ventilators, marking a slight decrease for both numbers.