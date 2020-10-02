Illinois Reports 2,206 New Coronavirus Cases, 47 Additional Deaths Friday

Illinois health officials on Friday reported 2,206 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, along with 47 additional deaths.

Friday's metrics bring the state’s total number of coronavirus cases to 297,646 cases and the total number of fatalities to 8,743.

Health officials reported higher testing numbers again on Friday, with 72,691 specimens processed by labs throughout the state. In all, 5,763,128 tests have been performed in the state since the pandemic began, officials said.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate lowered to 3.4% on Friday, down one-tenth of a percentage point from where it was the previous day.

As of midnight, 1,678 individuals were hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Illinois, with 373 patients in intensive care unit beds. A total of 162 patients were on ventilators in the state, officials said.