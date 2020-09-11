illinois coronavirus

Illinois Reports 2,145 New Coronavirus Cases as Positivity Rate Inches Higher

The state’s rolling 7-day positivity rate was reported Friday at 3.9%, a slight increase from Thursday's 3.8%

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Illinois reported 2,145 new coronavirus cases Friday as the state's positivity rate rose slightly, but remained below 4%.

The new cases lift the statewide total since the pandemic began to 257,788, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. On Monday, Illinois crossed 250,000 cases for the first time.

Friday's figures also noted an additional 32 deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 8,273 in all 102 counties attributed to the virus.

Local

coronavirus illinois 28 mins ago

30 Illinois Counties Now at ‘Warning Level' for Coronavirus, Health Officials Say

Coronavirus Indiana 2 hours ago

Indiana Reports 1,282 New Coronavirus Cases, 10 Additional Deaths Friday

The new cases were the result of 56,661 tests administered over the last 24 hours, bringing statewide totals to 4,632,382.

The state’s rolling 7-day positivity rate was reported Friday at 3.9%, a slight increase from Thursday's 3.8%.

In all, 1,619 patients were currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state of Illinois, with 359 of those patients in intensive care units and the number of patients on ventilators at 155.

This article tagged under:

illinois coronaviruscoronavirus in illinoisillinois coronavirus casescoronavirus casescovid data
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us