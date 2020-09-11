Illinois Reports 2,145 New Coronavirus Cases as Positivity Rate Inches Higher

Illinois reported 2,145 new coronavirus cases Friday as the state's positivity rate rose slightly, but remained below 4%.

The new cases lift the statewide total since the pandemic began to 257,788, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. On Monday, Illinois crossed 250,000 cases for the first time.

Friday's figures also noted an additional 32 deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 8,273 in all 102 counties attributed to the virus.

The new cases were the result of 56,661 tests administered over the last 24 hours, bringing statewide totals to 4,632,382.

The state’s rolling 7-day positivity rate was reported Friday at 3.9%, a slight increase from Thursday's 3.8%.

In all, 1,619 patients were currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state of Illinois, with 359 of those patients in intensive care units and the number of patients on ventilators at 155.