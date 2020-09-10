illinois coronavirus

Illinois Reports 1,953 New Coronavirus Cases, 28 Deaths Thursday

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Illinois reported 1,953 new coronavirus cases Thursday as the state's positivity rate rose slightly, but remained below 4%.

The new cases lift the statewide total since the pandemic began to 253,690, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. On Monday, Illinois crossed 250,000 cases for the first time.

Wednesday's figures also noted an additional 30 deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 8,214 in all 102 counties attributed to the virus.

Local

Burnside 35 seconds ago

Police Respond to Reports of Letter Carrier Shot on Chicago's South Side

Chicago Weather 15 mins ago

Chicago Forecast: Still Feels Like October

The new cases were the result of 48,029 tests administered over the last 24 hours, bringing statewide totals to 4,526,739.

The state’s rolling 7-day positivity rate was reported Wednesday at 3.7%, marking a drop from 4% a day earlier.

In all, 1,580 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state of Illinois, with 357 of those patients in intensive care units and the number of patients on ventilators at 141.

This article tagged under:

illinois coronaviruscoronavirus in illinoisillinois coronavirus casescoronavirus casescovid data
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us