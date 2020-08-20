Illinois Reports 1,832 New Coronavirus Cases as State Sets Another Daily Testing Record

Health officials in Illinois confirmed 1,832 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday as the state reported a daily testing record for the second day in a row.

According to new data from the Illinois Department of Health, the total number of coronavirus cases during the pandemic so far now sits at 213,721.

Thursday's 27 additional deaths bring the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,833 total fatalities.

According to officials, a total of 51,612 new tests were performed over the last 24 hours, marking yet another daily record and bringing the statewide total to 3,541,183.

Thursday's new test results also keep the state’s 7-day rolling positivity rate at 4.4%, according to newly available data.

Hospitalization numbers were held steady Thursday, with 1,519 coronavirus patients currently hospitalized in the state. Of those patients, 357 are currently housed in intensive care units, while 124 patients are currently on ventilators.