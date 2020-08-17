Illinois Reports 1,773 New Cases of Coronavirus, 12 Additional Deaths Monday

Health officials in Illinois confirmed 1,773 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 12 additional deaths related to the virus.

According to new data from the Illinois Department of Health, the state’s total number of coronavirus cases during the pandemic has now risen to 207,854.

Monday's 12 additional deaths bring the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,756 total fatalities.

According to officials, a total of 38,246 new tests were performed over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 3,405,097.

Monday's new test results bring the state’s 7-day rolling positivity rate up by one-tenth of a percent, from 4.1% to 4.2%, according to newly available data.

Hospitalization numbers were down slightly on Monday, with 1,544 coronavirus patients currently hospitalized in the state. Of those patients, 340 are currently housed in intensive care units, while 126 patients are currently on ventilators.