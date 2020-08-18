Illinois Reports 1,740 New Cases of Coronavirus, 27 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Health officials in Illinois confirmed 1,740 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 27 additional deaths related to the virus.

According to new data from the Illinois Department of Health, the state’s total number of coronavirus cases during the pandemic has now risen to 209,594.

Tuesday's 27 additional deaths bring the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,782 total fatalities.

According to officials, a total of 34,175 new tests were performed over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 3,439,272.

Tuesday's new test results bring the state’s 7-day rolling positivity rate up by one-tenth of a percent, from 4.2% to 4.3%, according to newly available data.

Hospitalization numbers were down slightly on Tuesday, with 1,510 coronavirus patients currently hospitalized in the state. Of those patients, 335 are currently housed in intensive care units, while 128 patients are currently on ventilators.