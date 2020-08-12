Illinois Reports 1,645 New Coronavirus Cases and 16 Deaths Wednesday

The state of Illinois reported 1,645 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 16 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now recorded a total of 198,593 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, with 7,672 fatalities reported.

Over the last 24 hours, the state has reported 42,098 new tests, an increase from a day earlier. That brings the total number of tests performed in the state to 3,189,801.

Those new test results keep the state's seven-day positivity rate steady at 4.1%.

In terms of hospitalizations, Illinois saw numbers in all metrics increase from Tuesday, with 129 patients currently on ventilators. A total of 357 patients are currently in intensive care units with 1,525 hospitalized with coronavirus in the state.

The news comes as several areas of the state see spikes in positivity rates and in case numbers. New rules from Gov. J.B. Pritzker were approved Tuesday to implement more enforcement for face coverings and other regulations designed to slow the spread of the deadly virus.