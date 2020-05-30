Illinois Reports 1,462 New Coronavirus Cases, 61 Additional Deaths

Illinois health officials are reporting 1,462 new confirmed cases of coronavirus Saturday, along with 61 additional deaths.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there have now been 118,917 confirmed cases of the virus since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Officials say that 5,330 deaths statewide have been attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures, 25,343 coronavirus test results have been returned from labs in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 877,105 tests conducted during the pandemic.

The state's rolling positivity rate over the last seven days now sits at seven percent as the number continues to decrease as the state moves into Phase Three of its reopening plan.

According to state officials, all but one Illinois county has now confirmed at least one case of the virus. Only Scott County, just west of Springfield, hasn't reported a case.