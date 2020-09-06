illinois coronavirus

Illinois Reports 1,403 New COVID-19 Cases and 5 Additional Deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,403 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus on Sunday.

The daily numbers report brings Illinois total of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 248,177. The total number of deaths now stands at 8,171.

Sunday's new cases were the result of 46,496 tests administered over the last 24 hours, bringing statewide totals to 4,371,876.

Illinois' recovery rate stands at 96%, which displays people who have recovered from the virus after initially tested positive. Health officials calculate this number by dividing the recovered cases by the sum of recovered cases and deceased cases.

