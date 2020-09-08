illinois coronavirus

Illinois Reports 1,392 New Coronavirus Cases as Positivity Rate Drops

The 1,392 new cases lift the statewide total since the pandemic began to 252,353, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health

Illinois reported nearly 1,400 new coronavirus cases Tuesday as the state's positivity rate dropped back to 4% following Monday's rise.

The 1,392 new cases lift the statewide total since the pandemic began to 252,353, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. On Monday, Illinois crossed 250,000 cases for the first time.

Tuesday's figures also noted an additional seven deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 8,186 in all 102 counties attributed to the virus.

The new cases were the result of 31,363 tests administered over the last 24 hours, bringing statewide totals to 4,478,710.

The state’s rolling 7-day positivity rate was reported Tuesday at 4%, marking a drop from 4.2% a day earlier.

In all, 1,504 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state of Illinois, with 343 of those patients in intensive care units and the number of patients on ventilators at 133.

