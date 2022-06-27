Illinois Rep. Mary Miller Calls Roe v. Wade Decision ‘Victory for White Life' During Quincy Trump Rally

First-term congresswoman from Illinois U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R) became the center of controversy Saturday while speaking at a rally for former President Donald Trump, when which she called the Supreme Court's decision of overturning Roe v. Wade a “victory for white life.”

Miller was invited to speak on stage at a Quincy-area rally hosted by Trump, who had previously endorsed Miller in the contentious primary to represent the state's newly redrawn 15th congressional district in the southeastern part of Illinois.

“President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” Miller said Saturday, drawing cheers from the crowd.

However, Miller spokesman Isaiah Wartman said that it was “a mix-up of words."

In a statement, Rep. Rodney Davis, who currently represents the 13th congressional district and is facing Miller in Tuesday's primary, called the congresswoman's comments "just another part in a disturbing pattern of behavior she's displayed since coming to Congress."

"This is why she uses the Biden basement strategy and refuses to answer questions or hold public events..." Davis said, in part. "Whether it's catering to the extremes, praising Adolf Hitler, having a convicted child sex offender serve as her personal driver, and now these comments, Miller has demonstrated she is not fit for public office..."

The freshman congresswoman, who was among those who voted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, previously came under criticism for quoting Adolf Hitler.

"Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ’Whoever has the youth has the future,’” Miller said in a speech last year, according to video posted by WCIA-TV. She later apologized after Democrats in Illinois called for her resignation.

Miller's campaign contends the Illinois Republican had intended to say the decision was a victory for a “right to life."

Her campaign noted that she is the grandmother of several nonwhite grandchildren, including one with Down syndrome.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.