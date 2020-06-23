Illinois Reopening Plan: Pritzker to Release Guidance for Schools

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday is expected to release long-awaited guidance for schools across the state as questions swirl over how instructions will resume in the fall.

The announcement is set to come during the governor's 2:30 p.m. coronavirus press briefing.

The Illinois State Board of Education was expected to release health and safety guidelines by the end of June for districts trying to prepare for fall during the coronavirus pandemic. But Illinois State Schools Superintendent Carmen Ayala said there wouldn't be a one-size-fits-all approach.

Districts will have the option of continuing remote learning, bringing students and staff back to buildings, or doing a combination in which fewer students are in a classroom at one time.

Pritzker signed legislation last week that changes the school code to give districts more options for remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes “blended learning,” in which students receive instruction both remotely and in person.

Already, a suburban school district announced a hybrid approach to getting kids back into classrooms this fall, giving parents three different learning options to choose from amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Students in Kankakee School District 111 will be able to choose between having classes completely online, a “hybrid” program with students only attending classes twice a week and doing the rest of their learning online, or attending classes five days a week, but in different parts of school buildings.

Earlier this week, Wisconsin released guidance for its 421 public schools, saying flexibility is key.

The Department of Public Instruction said school districts should be prepared to shift between in-person, physically-distanced and virtual learning as they deal with changing aspects of COVID-19.

As new best practices develop, health and safety recommendations may change, Wisconsin officials said.

Pritzker's latest guidance comes just days before Illinois is set to enter phase four of its reopening plan.

Phase four of the "Restore Illinois" plan allows for the reopening or expansion of several industries, including indoor dining at restaurants, health and fitness, movies and theaters, museums and zoos and more. This next phase also increases the size of gatherings that are allowed from 10 people to a maximum of 50 people.

All four regions of Illinois are on track to enter phase four on Friday, Pritzker's office said this week, with the state's average 7-day case positivity rate falling to 2.5 percent as of Saturday.

Pritzker had already released safety guidelines and regulations for various industries, including rules for indoor dining, indoor and outdoor recreation, meetings and events, museums, zoos, movie theaters, sports and more.

The state has been in phase three of the "Restore Illinois" plan since late May.