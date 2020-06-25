Illinois Reopening Plan: Here's What's Changing in Phase 4

Illinois is set to enter phase four of its reopening plan Friday, bringing back several businesses and increasing capacity for others.

The state has been in phase three of its plan since May 29.

Phase four of the "Restore Illinois" plan allows for the reopening or expansion of several industries, including indoor dining at restaurants, health and fitness, movies and theaters, museums and zoos and more. This next phase also increases the size of gatherings that are allowed from 10 people to a maximum of 50 people.

Here's a look at the changes and restrictions:

Meetings and events

Venues and meeting spaces can resume with the lesser of up to 50 people OR 50% of overall room capacity. Multiple groups are permitted given facilities have space to appropriately social distance and can limit interaction between groups. This includes activities such as conferences and weddings.

Indoor and Outdoor recreation

Revised guidelines to allow select indoor recreation facilities (e.g., bowling alleys, skating rinks), as well as clubhouses to reopen. Indoor recreation to operate at lesser of 50 customers OR 50% of facility capacity with outdoor recreation allowing group sizes of up to 50, and permitting multiple groups given facilities have space to appropriately social distance and can limit interaction between groups; concessions permitted with restrictions.

Indoor Dining

Indoor dining can reopen with groups of 10 or less, with tables spaced 6-feet apart in seated areas and with standing areas at no more than 25% of capacity.

Chicago is set to enter phase four of its reopening plan Friday, easing restrictions even further and allowing larger gatherings to take place.

Museums

Can reopen with no more than 25% occupancy, and with interactive exhibits and rides closed; guided tours should be limited to 50 people or fewer per group; museums should have a plan to limit congregation via advance ticket sales and timed ticketing; concessions permitted with restrictions.

Zoos

Can reopen with no more than 25% occupancy, and with interactive exhibits, indoor exhibits, and rides closed; guided tours should be limited to 50 people or fewer per group; zoos should have a plan to limit congregation via advance ticket sales and timed ticketing; concessions permitted with restrictions.

Cinema and Theatre

Indoor seated theaters, cinemas, and performing arts centers to allow admission of the lesser of up to 50 guests OR 50% of overall theater or performance space capacity (applies to each screening room); outdoor capacity limited to 20% of overall theater or performance space capacity; concessions permitted with restrictions.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady urged residents to remain cautious and heed safety guidelines as the city prepares to enter phase four sooner than expected.

Outdoor seated spectator events

Outdoor spectator sports can resume with no more than 20% of seating capacity; concessions permitted with restrictions.

Film production

Allow no more than 50% of sound stage or filming location capacity; crowd scenes should be limited to 50 people or fewer.

Youth and Recreational Sports

Revised guidelines allow competitive gameplay and tournaments; youth and recreational sports venues can operate at 50% of facility capacity, 20% seating capacity for spectators, and group sizes up to 50 with multiple groups permitted during practice and competitive games given venues have space to appropriately social distance and can limit interaction between groups; concessions permitted with restrictions.

Health and fitness centers

Revised guidelines allow gyms to open at 50% capacity and allow group fitness classes of up to 50 people with new safety guidelines for indoors, with multiple groups permitted given facilities have space to appropriately social distance and can limit interaction between groups.

Gyms, fitness centers and health clubs across Illinois will be permitted to reopen Friday as the state enters phase four of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s five-step reopening plan.

Day camps

Water-based activities permitted in accordance with IDPH guidelines; no more than 50% of facility capacity with group size of no more than 15 participants in a group, unless participants changing weekly.