Illinois Reminds Residents What Not to Flush Down the Toilet

Never flush these items down your toilet, the Illinois Commerce Commission says

By Chris Coffey

If something says it is not flushable, do not flush it down the toilet. That’s according to state leaders and municipal sewer officials who said they are seeing more sewers backing up due to people flushing the wrong items down the toilet.

The City of Wheaton said it has recently experienced three to four sewer backups a week as toilet paper remains scarce and people toss paper towels and baby wipes in the toilet.

“It can cause an obstruction in the sanitary sewer system which could back up your home or even an entire block,” said Sewers Superintendent Sean Walsh.

Walsh said no matter where you live, the only thing that should be flushed down a toilet is human waste and toilet paper.

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) said blocked drains and sewers can lead to severe consequences such as manhole overflowing, flooding in homes and roadways, and pollution of water courses.

According to the ICC, the following items should never be flushed down your drains:

  • Grease (Fats and Oils)
  • Cleaning and baby wipes
  • Paper towels
  • Toilet seat covers
  • Diapers
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Dental floss
  • Cleaning brush refills
  • Q-tips
  • Cotton balls
  • Engine oil, chemicals, and paints
  • Food waste
  • Razor blades
  • Latex materials
  • Medicine
  • Bandages

