Illinois Releases Data on Coronavirus Cases, Deaths in State’s Nursing Homes

New data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows how widespread the coronavirus has become in the state’s nursing homes, with at least 272 deaths and nearly 3,300 cases of the virus reported by officials.

The data, gleaned from 17 of Illinois’ 102 counties, shows that 133 facilities have reported five or more cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. In those counties, a total of 272 deaths have been reported as a result of COVID-19, and 3,265 cases of the virus have been confirmed by laboratory testing.

Gov. Pritzker on Saturday outlined how state officials will respond to coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes. NBC 5's Kate Chappell has the details and shares the situation at one nursing home operator.

Hardest hit among the state’s counties is Cook County, which has at least 75 facilities with five or more cases of the virus. A total of 141 deaths have been reported in Cook County nursing facilities, along with 141 deaths.

In DuPage County, 470 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus have been reported, along with 37 deaths. Will County has also been hard hit by the virus, with 421 cases of the virus reported, along with 36 deaths.

At least six Illinois counties have reported 100 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term assisted care facilities, including Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, St. Clair and Will counties.

On Saturday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said that he reached out to governors of other states, including Washington Governor Jay Inslee and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, about best practices to limit the spread of COVID-19 in congregant settings, including nursing homes, but said that even with the state’s early efforts, he is still frustrated by the virus’ spread.

“I’m frustrated by this. It’s very hard to deal with congregant settings,” he said. “We have a strike team that goes into a nursing home when we discover there’s an outbreak. We bring in infectious disease specialists to make sure they’re wearing their PPE properly, and that they understand what the policies and procedures need to be where there’s an outbreak.”

Several facilities in the state, including Symphony of Joliet and the Chateau Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook, have reported large-scale outbreaks of the disease since the pandemic began. At least 23 people have died at the Joliet facility, while 10 people have died at the Willowbrook facility.