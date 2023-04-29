Illinois RB Chase Brown Drafted by Cincinnati Bengals in Fifth Round

Illinois RB Chase Brown drafted by Bengals in fifth round originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Make it four.

Illinois sent another prospect to the NFL on Saturday, as running back Chase Brown was selected at No. 163 by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Through the first 170 picks, four players from the Fighting Illini have been drafted: Devon Witherspoon at No. 5, Jartavius Martin at No. 47, Sydney Brown at No. 66 and now Chase Brown at No. 163.

Witherspoon (Seahawks), Martin (Commanders) and Sydney Brown (Eagles) were all picked by NFC teams, while Chase Brown will join an AFC squad.

Last season for the Illini, Chase Brown rushed for 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns. He spent four seasons in Champaign, scoring 21 career touchdowns in 32 total games.