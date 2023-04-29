Illinois RB Chase Brown Drafted by Cincinnati Bengals in Fifth Round

By Logan Reardon

Illinois RB Chase Brown drafted by Bengals in fifth round originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Make it four.

Illinois sent another prospect to the NFL on Saturday, as running back Chase Brown was selected at No. 163 by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Through the first 170 picks, four players from the Fighting Illini have been drafted: Devon Witherspoon at No. 5, Jartavius Martin at No. 47, Sydney Brown at No. 66 and now Chase Brown at No. 163.

Witherspoon (Seahawks), Martin (Commanders) and Sydney Brown (Eagles) were all picked by NFC teams, while Chase Brown will join an AFC squad.

Local

Chicago Bears 1 hour ago

Bears Select Minnesota CB Terell Smith With 165th Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Chicago Bears 2 hours ago

Bears Select Oregon LB Noah Sewell With 148th Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Last season for the Illini, Chase Brown rushed for 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns. He spent four seasons in Champaign, scoring 21 career touchdowns in 32 total games.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us